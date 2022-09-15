Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Largo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.
Largo Stock Performance
NYSE LGO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Largo has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Largo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,790,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 456,965 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Largo in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo (LGO)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.