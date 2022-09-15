Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Largo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE LGO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Largo has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Largo had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Largo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Largo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,790,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 456,965 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Largo in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

