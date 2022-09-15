Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 9.42.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 3.30 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 3.05 and a one year high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.16.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 255,832 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

