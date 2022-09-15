Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $47,831,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

