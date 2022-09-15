Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel Buys 185,697 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 185,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,761,314.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, September 9th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00.

FRSH stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 378,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

