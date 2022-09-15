Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 83,312 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GS stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

