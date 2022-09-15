Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $1,856,174.30 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $1,856,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
