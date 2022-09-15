Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $1,856,174.30 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $1,856,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

