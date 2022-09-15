VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

VIZIO Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

