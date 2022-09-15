Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,676,010.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,285,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Morningstar stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

