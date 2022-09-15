Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,453,804.28 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

SNA stock opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Snap-on by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

