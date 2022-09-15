Thomas J. Kelly Sells 16,996 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

