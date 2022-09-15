Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $1,246,481.28 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

