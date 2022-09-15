Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 6,248 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $163.12 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

