Thomas J. Kelly Sells 16,032 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,003,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,448,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

