PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) CEO Sells $1,083,290.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

