Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
