Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $148.00

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $126.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

