Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
