Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

