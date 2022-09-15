Argus Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 232.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,232,000 after buying an additional 298,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

