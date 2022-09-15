Mizuho Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $174.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:LNG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.47.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

