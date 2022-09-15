Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $84.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.
Black Hills stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
