NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.
NTST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.2 %
NTST stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.
NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
