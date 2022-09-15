NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NTST stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 41.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 138.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 649,499 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

