Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.