JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $84.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

