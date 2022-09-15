Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

