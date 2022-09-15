CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens increased their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE CTS opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

