Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

