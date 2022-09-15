Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$11.33. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 844,835 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

