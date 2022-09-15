Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $14,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,255,475 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Up 0.1 %

ACQR stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

