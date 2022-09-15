Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Grows By 160.0%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ACEVW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
