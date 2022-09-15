Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Decreases By 50.0%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Independence has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

