Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 81.2%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the August 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
