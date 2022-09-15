Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 2,120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 600.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

