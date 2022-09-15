Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,790,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

