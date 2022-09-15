Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Rises By 945.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 945.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
