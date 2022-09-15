Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.67. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 18,013 shares trading hands.
Supremex Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$121.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67.
Supremex Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
