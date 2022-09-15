Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.87 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

