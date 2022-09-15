Short Interest in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Declines By 44.1%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAL. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

