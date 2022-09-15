StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 5.0 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

