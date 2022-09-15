Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to C$0.50

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PopReach Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. PopReach has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
PopReach Company Profile
