Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT Raised to €310.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

