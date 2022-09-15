UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

