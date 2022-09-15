Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

