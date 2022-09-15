Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. Sonova has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.