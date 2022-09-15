JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,290.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.