Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.