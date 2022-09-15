South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Citigroup

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.