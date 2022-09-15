TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TISNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TIS Price Performance

TISNF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. TIS has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

