Financial Survey: Blackboxstocks (BLBX) & The Competition

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.14 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.73

Analyst Recommendations

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1357 2431 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.39% -0.11%

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

