ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head to Head Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 219.63%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Solid Power.

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.63 Solid Power $2.71 million 421.23 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91%

Summary

Solid Power beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.