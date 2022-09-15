Contrasting CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) & ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CohBar and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$15.48 million ($0.16) -1.07 ImmunoGen $69.86 million 16.21 -$139.30 million ($0.69) -7.43

CohBar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.9% of CohBar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of CohBar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CohBar and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

CohBar presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,357.73%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 91.03%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Volatility and Risk

CohBar has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -58.66% -54.72% ImmunoGen -179.64% -67.02% -37.22%

Summary

CohBar beats ImmunoGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead clinical candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company's preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases; and CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS. CohBar, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

